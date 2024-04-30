3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $665,000

A house located at 3486 Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,031-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on April 5, 2024.

The $665,000 purchase price works out to $645 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a single carport. The property sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 958-square-foot home at 4310 Princeton Way in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,769-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,123-square-foot home on Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.