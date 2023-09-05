3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $667,500

A house located at 4752 Rinconada Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,596-square-foot property, built in 1956, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023, for $667,500, or $418 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Granada Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,410-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,108-square-foot home at 236 Granada Place in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,656-square-foot home on Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.