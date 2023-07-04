3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $670,000

A house located at 3908 Deuce Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,884-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on June 13, 2023, for $670,000, or $356 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property's lot measures 3,049 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Agassi Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,265-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 953-square-foot home at 3850 Golden Gate Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $320,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 1,440-square-foot home on Fresno Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

