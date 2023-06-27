3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $680,000

A 1,247-square-foot house built in 1940 has changed hands. The property located at 2146 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 9, 2023. The $680,000 purchase price works out to $545 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,199-square-foot home was sold for $643,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In December 2022, a 1,413-square-foot home on Wright Street in Santa Rosa sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,858-square-foot home at 683 Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.