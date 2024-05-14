3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $685,000

316 Hansbery Way (Google Street View)

A 1,847-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands.

The property located at 316 Hansbery Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 26, 2024, for $685,000, or $371 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property sits on a 3,732-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Breeden Street in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 1,967-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,992-square-foot home at 328 Breeden Street in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $870,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,468-square-foot home on Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $939,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

