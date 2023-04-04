3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $720,000

A 1,415-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The property located at 4119 Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 28, 2023, for $720,000, or $509 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,594-square-foot home on Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $445.

A 1,822-square-foot home at 2148 San Antonio Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $409.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.