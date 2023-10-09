3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $725,000

2811 Lomitas Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 2811 Lomitas Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 22, 2023. The $725,000 purchase price works out to $443 per square foot.

The house, built in 1938, has an interior space of 1,636 square feet.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the house comes with a garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In July 2023, a 1,838-square-foot home on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,022,727, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,529-square-foot home at 2320 Rowe Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Rowe Drive in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 2,238-square-foot home was sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

