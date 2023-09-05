3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $735,000

The property located at 1366 Funston Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 15, 2023 for $735,000, or $545 per square foot.

The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 1,348 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached three-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Beachwood Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,100-square-foot home was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $323. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,639-square-foot home on Torzelli Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $381. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,546-square-foot home at 1429 Hogrefe Way in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $411. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

