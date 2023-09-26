3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $750,000

5246 Lockwood Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,312-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands.

The property located at 5246 Lockwood Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $572 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 1,160-square-foot home on Lockwood Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $719,000, a price per square foot of $620. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 3,730-square-foot home was sold for $1,695,000, a price per square foot of $454. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,164-square-foot home at 5029 McCloskey Court in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $671,000, a price per square foot of $576. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.