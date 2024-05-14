3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $775,000

1922 Tonja Way (Google Street View)

A house located at 1922 Tonja Way in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,612-square-foot property, built in 1982, was sold on April 19, 2024, for $775,000, or $481 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,171-square-foot home was sold for $789,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,959-square-foot home at 2136 Nyla Place in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $869,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2024, a 2,302-square-foot home on Sparrow Creek Street in Santa Rosa sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

