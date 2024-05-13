3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $780,000

1138 Meridian Circle (Google Street View)

A 2,033-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1138 Meridian Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on April 25, 2024, for $780,000, or $384 per square foot.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property's lot measures 8,276 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Meridian Circle in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,892-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,321-square-foot home on College Park Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,212-square-foot home at 2422 College Park Circle in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $572,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

