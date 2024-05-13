3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $820,000

655 Montclair Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 655 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 25, 2024 for $820,000, or $580 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,414 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,840 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,741-square-foot home at 640 Fairmont Court in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $392. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 2,222-square-foot home was sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $374. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 2,960-square-foot home on Rinaldo Street in Santa Rosa sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

