3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $900,000

A house located at 740 Blossom Way in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,681-square-foot property, built in 1947, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $900,000, or $535 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.6-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,990-square-foot home on Clover Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $314. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Clover Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,582-square-foot home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,141-square-foot home at 1161 Wild Rose Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $578. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.