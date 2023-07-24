3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $900,000

The spacious property located at 1222 Morgan Street in Santa Rosa was sold on July 5, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $389 per square foot. The house, built in 1932, has an interior space of 2,315 square feet. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a garage. The property occupies a sizable 9,583-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 720-square-foot home at 407 Carrillo Street in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $585,000, a price per square foot of $813. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Lincoln Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,647-square-foot home was sold for $498,500, a price per square foot of $303. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,281-square-foot home on Denton Way in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.