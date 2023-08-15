3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $961,000

A house located at 1132 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,598-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on July 25, 2023, for $961,000, or $601 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Situated on a spacious 6,098-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,772-square-foot home at 3863 Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,285-square-foot home on Forest Glen Way in Santa Rosa sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Sherbrook Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,593-square-foot home was sold for $935,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.