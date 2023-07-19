3-bedroom home in Sebastopol sells for $857,000

A 1,722-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located at 7837 Anthony Street in Sebastopol was sold on June 28, 2023. The $857,000 purchase price works out to $498 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property occupies a lot of 4,791 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,294-square-foot home at 322 Springdale Street in Sebastopol sold in January 2023 for $1,130,000, a price per square foot of $873. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 572-square-foot home on Washington Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $1,084. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Zimpher Drive in Sebastopol in May 2023 a 1,538-square-foot home was sold for $1,203,000, a price per square foot of $782. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.