3-bedroom home in Sebastopol sells for $875,000

A house located at 3190 Frei Road in Sebastopol has new owners. The 1,279-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on May 12, 2023. The $875,000 purchase price works out to $684 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.2-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.