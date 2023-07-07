3-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $590,000

The property located at 112 Chiquita Lane in Windsor was sold on June 16, 2023. The $590,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 1,445 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,227 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,312-square-foot home on Dawn Way in Windsor sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,376-square-foot home at 900 West Starburst Court in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $672,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Walten Way in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,748-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

