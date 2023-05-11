3-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $710,000

A house located at 825 Stellar Lane in Windsor has new owners. The 1,500-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on April 19, 2023, for $710,000, or $473 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In January 2023, a 1,782-square-foot home on Wellington Circle in Windsor sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $295.

On Wellington Circle in Windsor in March 2023 a 1,990-square-foot home was sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $269.

A 1,056-square-foot home at 1014 Gemini Drive in Windsor sold in December 2022 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.