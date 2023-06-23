3-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $785,000

A 1,848-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located at 362 Winemaker Way in Windsor was sold on May 31, 2023, for $785,000, or $425 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,500-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In December 2022, a 1,374-square-foot home on Decanter Circle in Windsor sold for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,998-square-foot home at 306 Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,998-square-foot home was sold for $827,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

