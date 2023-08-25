3-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $800,000

A house located at 392 Winemaker Way in Windsor has new owners. The 1,998-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on Aug. 7, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $400 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold for $748,000, a price per square foot of $374. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,374-square-foot home at 662 Decanter Circle in Windsor sold in December 2022 for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Goblet Place in Windsor in August 2023 a 1,374-square-foot home was sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $549. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.