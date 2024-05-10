3-bedroom home sells for $1.1 million in Healdsburg

1360 Pinon Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1360 Pinon Drive in Healdsburg was sold on April 17, 2024.

The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $820 per square foot.

The house, built in 1966, has an interior space of 1,280 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a single carport. The property sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,212-square-foot home at 217 Hemlock Drive in Healdsburg sold in December 2023 for $529,000, a price per square foot of $436. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Maple Circle in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,230-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In December 2022, a 1,196-square-foot home on Pine Circle in Healdsburg sold for $651,000, a price per square foot of $544. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

