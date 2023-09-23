3-bedroom home sells for $1.1 million in Petaluma

204 Sunnyslope Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 204 Sunnyslope Avenue in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 1, 2023 for $1,120,000, or $679 per square foot.

The house, built in 1932, has an interior space of 1,650 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In December 2022, a 1,497-square-foot home on El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $852. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On El Rose Drive in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,779-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $604. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,991-square-foot home at 1017 B Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $895,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

