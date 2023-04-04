3-bedroom home sells for $1.1 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 136 Massimo Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,081-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on March 14, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 3,825-square-foot home was sold for $1,065,000, a price per square foot of $278.

A 1,420-square-foot home at 3149 Fourth Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $674,500, a price per square foot of $475.

In March 2023, a 1,549-square-foot home on Calloway Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $612,000, a price per square foot of $395.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.