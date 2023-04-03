3-bedroom Santa Rosa house sells for $1.1 million

A house located at 198 Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,656-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on March 6, 2023, for $1,125,000, or $679 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,540-square-foot home on Snark Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $390.

A 1,740-square-foot home at 4935 Rinwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $300,000, a price per square foot of $172.

On Benjamins Court in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 2,005-square-foot home was sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $448.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.