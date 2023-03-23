3-bedroom home sells for $1.1 million in Sebastopol

A house located at 322 Springdale Street in Sebastopol has new owners. The 1,294-square-foot property, built in 1953, was sold on Jan. 3, 2023. The $1,130,000 purchase price works out to $873 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Pleasant Hill Avenue in Sebastopol in February 2023 a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $655.

In February 2023, a 1,084-square-foot home on Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $678.

A 3,956-square-foot home at 615 Dufranc Avenue in Sebastopol sold in December 2022 for $2,264,500, a price per square foot of $572.

