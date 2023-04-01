3-bedroom home sells for $1.2 million in Petaluma

The historic property located at 516 Prospect Street in Petaluma was sold on March 6, 2023 for $1,200,000, or $647 per square foot. The house, built in 1890, has an interior space of 1,854 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 886-square-foot home at 407 Oak Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $767.

In January 2023, a 1,420-square-foot home on Baker Street in Petaluma sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $627.

On Eighth Street in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,684-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $549.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.