3-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in Bodega Bay

The property located at 169 Harbor View Way in Bodega Bay was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $1,485,000 purchase price works out to $1,169 per square foot.

The house, built in 2019, has an interior space of 1,270 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,910-square-foot home at 337 Bay Vista Lane in Bodega Bay sold in May 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $707. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 984-square-foot home on North Highway 1 in Bodega Bay sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $544. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On North Highway 1 in Bodega Bay in January 2023 a 2,419-square-foot home was sold for $1,234,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.