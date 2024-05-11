3-bedroom home sells for $1.6 million in Glen Ellen

2467 Warm Springs Road (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 2467 Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen has new owners.

The 2,302-square-foot property, built in 1953, was sold on April 17, 2024.

The $1,550,000 purchase price works out to $673 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with baseboard heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a single carport. The property's lot measures 0.4-acre square feet in area.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.