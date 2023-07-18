3-bedroom home sells for $1.6 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 3550 Golf View Terrace in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $741 per square foot. The house, built in 1982, has an interior space of 2,193 square feet. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property occupies a sizable 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Tee View Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,081-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,986-square-foot home on Joyce Street in Santa Rosa sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,864-square-foot home at 4833 Skycrest Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,825,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.