3-bedroom home sells for $1.7 million in Monte Rio

A spacious house located at 22681 Sylvan Way in Monte Rio has new owners.

The 2,480-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on March 25, 2024, for $1,700,000, or $685 per square foot.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In September 2023, a 1,125-square-foot home on Conifer Drive in Monte Rio sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $609. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,193-square-foot home at 22939 Conifer Drive in Monte Rio sold in March 2024 for $981,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Conifer Drive in Monte Rio in July 2023 a 1,632-square-foot home was sold for $1,450,000, a price per square foot of $888. The home has 2 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.