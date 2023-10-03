3-bedroom home sells for $465,000 in Rohnert Park

1216 Eleanor Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 1216 Eleanor Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on July 12, 2023 for $465,000, or $245 per square foot.

The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,896 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,240-square-foot home at 968 Eleanor Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $609,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Harmony Place in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,434-square-foot home was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,703-square-foot home on Eunice Street in Rohnert Park sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.