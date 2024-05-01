3-bedroom home sells for $550,000 in Rohnert Park

6549 Jubilee Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 6549 Jubilee Court in Rohnert Park has a new owner.

The 1,452-square-foot property, built in 1978, was sold on April 8, 2024, for $550,000, or $379 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,342-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,452-square-foot home on Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,182-square-foot home at 1802 Kyle Place in Rohnert Park sold in August 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

