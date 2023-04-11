3-bedroom home sells for $550,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 738 Leo Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,008-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on March 21, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,873-square-foot home on Leo Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $366.

On Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,092-square-foot home was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $513.

A 1,080-square-foot home at 2659 Victoria Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $530,000, a price per square foot of $491.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.