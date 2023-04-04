3-bedroom home sells for $589,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,120-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands. The property located at 461 Tracy Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 28, 2023, for $589,000, or $526 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,145-square-foot home at 340 Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $980,000, a price per square foot of $457.

On Martingale Court in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 3,632-square-foot home was sold for $1,220,000, a price per square foot of $336.

In February 2023, a 2,310-square-foot home on Countryside Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $407.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.