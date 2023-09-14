3-bedroom home sells for $590,000 in Guerneville

19234 Ridgecrest Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,368-square-foot house built in 1960 has changed hands.

The property located at 19234 Ridgecrest Drive in Guerneville was sold on Aug. 29, 2023, for $590,000, or $431 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 818-square-foot home at 19366 Redwood Glade in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $450,000, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,084-square-foot home on Redwood Drive in Monte Rio sold for $789,000, a price per square foot of $379. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Willow Road in Monte Rio in August 2023 a 1,248-square-foot home was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.