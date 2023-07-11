3-bedroom home sells for $600,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,992-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The property located at 3416 Castlerock Court in Santa Rosa was sold on June 23, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $301 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. The property occupies a sizable 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 1,696-square-foot home on Sleepy Hollow Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Cobblestone Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 3,045-square-foot home was sold for $1,199,000, a price per square foot of $394. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,494-square-foot home at 3215 Broken Twig Lane in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $973,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.