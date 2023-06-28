3-bedroom home sells for $615,000 in Rohnert Park

A house located at 7971 Adrian Drive in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,093-square-foot property, built in 1961, was sold on June 6, 2023, for $615,000, or $563 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 2,016-square-foot home on Dyquisto Way in Cotati sold for $711,500, a price per square foot of $353. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Greenleaf Lane in Cotati in April 2023 a 1,363-square-foot home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,366-square-foot home at 7961 Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $512. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.