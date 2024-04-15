3-bedroom home sells for $620,000 in Santa Rosa

450 Millbrae Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 450 Millbrae Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 26, 2024.

The $620,000 purchase price works out to $406 per square foot.

The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,528 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a detached five-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.7-acre.

