3-bedroom home sells for $640,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,605-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands.

The property located at 3535 Fir Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $399 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage. The property's backyard also includes a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,702-square-foot home on Sidney Square in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Tisserand Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,603-square-foot home was sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,509-square-foot home at 1950 Creekside Road in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $527. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

