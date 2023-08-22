3-bedroom home sells for $650,000 in Cloverdale

A house located at 550 Haehl Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,526-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $650,000, or $426 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Haehl Street in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,424-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,364-square-foot home on Josephine Drive in Cloverdale sold for $622,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,157-square-foot home at 570 Hillside Drive in Cloverdale sold in January 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

