3-bedroom home sells for $650,000 in Windsor

A 1,563-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The property located at 656 Claudius Way in Windsor was sold on April 7, 2023, for $650,000, or $416 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536.

In March 2023, a 2,030-square-foot home on Jessica Drive in Windsor sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $411.

A 1,262-square-foot home at 830 Pulteney Place in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $515.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.