3-bedroom home sells for $655,000 in Santa Rosa

2628 Claremont Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 2628 Claremont Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 18, 2024.

The $655,000 purchase price works out to $488 per square foot.

The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 1,342 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides an attached garage. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,008-square-foot home at 2513 Valley Center Drive in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $497,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Hahman Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2023 a 1,120-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $893. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,088-square-foot home on Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $758,000, a price per square foot of $697. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

