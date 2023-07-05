3-bedroom home sells for $660,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,200-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The property located at 7453 Adrian Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on June 16, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $550 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Situated on a spacious 6,098-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 1,200-square-foot home on Bridgit Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $571,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,604-square-foot home at 368 Bonnie Court in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $270,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Bonnie Avenue in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,196-square-foot home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

