3-bedroom home sells for $670,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 2707 Antelope Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on June 28, 2023 for $670,000, or $429 per square foot. The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,560 square feet. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,484 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,075-square-foot home at 2638 Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $682,500, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,343-square-foot home on Gallop Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Silver Spur Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,560-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.