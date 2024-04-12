3-bedroom home sells for $675,000 in Healdsburg

1016 Sunnyside Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1016 Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg was sold on March 22, 2024 for $675,000, or $567 per square foot.

The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,191 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,089-square-foot home on Maxwell Street in Healdsburg sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $661. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,384-square-foot home at 1024 Harold Lane in Healdsburg sold in July 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $795. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Ridgeview Drive in Healdsburg in October 2023 a 2,240-square-foot home was sold for $1,783,772, a price per square foot of $796. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.