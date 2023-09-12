3-bedroom home sells for $675,000 in Rohnert Park

1508 Gary Court (Google Street View)

A 1,486-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands.

The property located at 1508 Gary Court in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 22, 2023, for $675,000, or $454 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Garfield Court in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 1,410-square-foot home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,410-square-foot home at 1508 Gretchen Court in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,410-square-foot home on Garrett Court in Rohnert Park sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.