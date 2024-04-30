3-bedroom home sells for $680,000 in Rohnert Park

1148 Emily Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,106-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands.

The property located at 1148 Emily Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on April 4, 2024. The $680,000 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,840 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Elizabeth Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2024 a 1,106-square-foot home was sold for $619,000, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,400-square-foot home at 978 Elizabeth Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,703-square-foot home on Eunice Street in Rohnert Park sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

