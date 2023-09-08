3-bedroom home sells for $685,000 in Windsor

8061 Hembree Lane (Google Street View)

A house located at 8061 Hembree Lane in Windsor has new owners.

The 1,125-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on Aug. 16, 2023, for $685,000, or $609 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In June 2023, a 1,120-square-foot home on Cock Robin Avenue in Windsor sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $612. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,698-square-foot home at 87 Cock Robin Avenue in Windsor sold in December 2022 for $730,000, a price per square foot of $430. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Flametree Circle in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,795-square-foot home was sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

