3-bedroom home sells for $699,000 in Santa Rosa

1145 Putney Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 1145 Putney Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,777-square-foot property, built in 1984, was sold on Sept. 8, 2023. The $699,000 purchase price works out to $393 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In February 2023, a 1,417-square-foot home on Coventry Court in Santa Rosa sold for $693,500, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,243-square-foot home at 1163 Tyne Court in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $692,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Mandarin Lane in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,392-square-foot home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $374. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

